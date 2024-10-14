Stride (NYSE:LRN) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRN. Citigroup cut Stride from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.33. Stride has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $88.02.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stride will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth about $111,377,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 1,443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after acquiring an additional 448,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 641.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,058,000 after purchasing an additional 439,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

