Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS SUHJY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.00. 30,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,904. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops, sells, and leases properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and mechanical installation, production and installation of wooden doors, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder’s comprehensive, fire, employees’ compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors’ all risks, third party liability, and property all risks.

