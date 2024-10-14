Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS SUHJY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.00. 30,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,904. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
