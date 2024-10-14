SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 98,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 281,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

Institutional Trading of SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunCar Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SunCar Technology Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

