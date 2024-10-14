Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 82.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $40.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Suncor Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.