Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $1.54 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 9,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $361,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.71.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $589.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $538.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $279.40 and a one year high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $2,663,825.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,852.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total transaction of $11,150,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,662 shares in the company, valued at $188,810,838.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,663,825.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,852.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,443 shares of company stock worth $133,105,284. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

