Susquehanna Cuts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $42.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Get Halliburton alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HAL opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 17,317.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,462,000 after buying an additional 13,552,927 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Halliburton by 24,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $92,250,000 after buying an additional 2,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Halliburton by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $340,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,620 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.