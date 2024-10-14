Synectics (LON:SNX) Shares Down 8.7% – Time to Sell?

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 257.10 ($3.36). Approximately 106,983 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 49,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281.50 ($3.68).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 195.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of £45.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,563.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

