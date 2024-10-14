Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Sysco Stock Up 0.8 %

SYY stock opened at $74.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.45 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

