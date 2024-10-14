TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Trading Down 1.2 %

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $36.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

