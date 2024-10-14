TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Trading Down 1.2 %
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $36.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37.
About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.
