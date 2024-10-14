Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $678.91 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

View Our Latest Report on Tele2 AB (publ)

About Tele2 AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.