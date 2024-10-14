Terex (NYSE:TEX) Given New $62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TEX. Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.30.

Terex stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.39. 120,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,634. Terex has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,995.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $24,429,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 200.0% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 353,844 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 18.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after acquiring an additional 285,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 25.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after acquiring an additional 269,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 169.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 166,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

