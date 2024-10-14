Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $213.74 and last traded at $215.41. 36,009,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 94,943,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

The company has a market cap of $697.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

