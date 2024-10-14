Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,477. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

