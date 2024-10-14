Tezos (XTZ) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $715.03 million and $17.93 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000569 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,027,026,767 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,500,203 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.