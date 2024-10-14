The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:DXYN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.84. 10,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

