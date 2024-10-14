The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target Raised to $170.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.20.

THG stock opened at $147.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.55. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $109.55 and a 1 year high of $150.95.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.91) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $180,132.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,983 shares in the company, valued at $12,906,908.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $180,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,983 shares in the company, valued at $12,906,908.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $13,459,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,766,623. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 250,254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after acquiring an additional 414,993 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

