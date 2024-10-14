The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.68.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE HSY opened at $185.98 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.48 and a 200-day moving average of $193.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

