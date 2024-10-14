The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.38.

Shares of HD stock opened at $411.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $420.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

