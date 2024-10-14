The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of MHTUF stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The Merchants Trust has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

