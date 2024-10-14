The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.84. 1,948,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,663,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.81. The company has a market capitalization of $405.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.