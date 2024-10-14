The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $425,567,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,007,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.