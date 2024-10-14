Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 20,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,760.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $596.80. 65,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $607.73 and its 200 day moving average is $583.46. The stock has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

