Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $423.48 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $423.48 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00044346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,712,333,464 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

