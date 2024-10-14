Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0626 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $420.17 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00043933 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,712,599,526 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

