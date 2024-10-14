Thomasville National Bank Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 84.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 16.7% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 102,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.15.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $120.10 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $128.22. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.