Thomasville National Bank Purchases 221 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $582.35 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $583.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $560.69 and its 200 day moving average is $543.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

