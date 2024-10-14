Thomasville National Bank Purchases 3,625 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 124.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.34 and its 200 day moving average is $121.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.