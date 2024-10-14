Thomasville National Bank Sells 767 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Thomasville National Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $121.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $121.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.