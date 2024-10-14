Thomasville National Bank Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.