Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.44 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Threshold has a total market cap of $241.49 million and $5.44 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008046 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00014127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,957.15 or 0.99993831 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007341 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00056473 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02368102 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $4,926,267.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

