Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,749,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,229 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,209,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,594,000 after buying an additional 317,815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,728,000 after acquiring an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Price Performance
PLD opened at $120.24 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average of $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis
Insider Activity
In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Under $20 for Buy-and-Hold Investors Seeking Growth
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.