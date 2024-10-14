Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after buying an additional 544,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after buying an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

HON opened at $216.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.24.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.