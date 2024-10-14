TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Announces Earnings Results

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter.

TomTom Price Performance

Shares of TomTom stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. TomTom has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

