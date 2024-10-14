TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Posts Earnings Results

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter.

TomTom Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of TMOAF stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. TomTom has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10.

Get TomTom alerts:

TomTom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.