TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Posts Earnings Results

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter.
TomTom Stock Up 12.4 %
Shares of TMOAF stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. TomTom has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10.
TomTom Company Profile
