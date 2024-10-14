Top Wealth Group Holding Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 14th (NASDAQ:TWG)

Top Wealth Group’s (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 14th. Top Wealth Group had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Top Wealth Group Trading Up 233.6 %
NASDAQ TWG opened at $7.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31. Top Wealth Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $8.60.
Top Wealth Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Top Wealth Group
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Top Wealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Wealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.