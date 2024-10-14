Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Lifted to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$37.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$31.25.

TXG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.31.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$29.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$29.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.22.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$369.83 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.4501992 EPS for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

