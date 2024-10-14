Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Short Interest Up 44.8% in September

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,550,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of TCOM stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,824,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.41.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
