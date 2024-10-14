Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Triumph Group stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.49.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

