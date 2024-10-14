Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.09. Triumph Group shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 266,114 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TGI. Truist Financial lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Triumph Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.49.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 40.39%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110,375 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Triumph Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at about $804,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

