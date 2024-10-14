TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 704,500 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 529,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 284,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

TrueCar Stock Performance

TrueCar stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.70. 266,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,438. The company has a market capitalization of $336.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.38 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. On average, analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TRUE. BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at TrueCar

In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,492. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TrueCar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,123,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TrueCar by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 253,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TrueCar by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TrueCar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

