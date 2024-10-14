Truist Financial Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Hold

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $333.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $320.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $328.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.06 and a 200 day moving average of $310.92. Amgen has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

