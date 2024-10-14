Truist Financial Lowers Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $21.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

IART has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 52,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,472. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $209,828,000 after buying an additional 1,621,655 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,514,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $102,406,000 after acquiring an additional 388,710 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,289,000 after acquiring an additional 252,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,009 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 64.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 855,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 335,557 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

