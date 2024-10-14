TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.40 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of TRX Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

