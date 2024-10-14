Turbo Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $772.97 Million (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Turbo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Turbo has a total market capitalization of $772.97 million and approximately $258.90 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Turbo has traded 77.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Turbo alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.90 or 0.00258293 BTC.

Turbo Token Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00888455 USD and is up 3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $191,960,345.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Turbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Turbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.