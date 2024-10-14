Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 0.3 %
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.23. 728,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.
