Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.23. 728,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.6% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 8.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

