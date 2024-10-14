Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $599.85 and last traded at $597.79, with a volume of 51894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $594.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.77.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total transaction of $2,883,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,246,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total transaction of $2,883,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,246,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,236,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

