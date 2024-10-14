UBS Group Downgrades Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Neutral

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BASFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Basf in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Basf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Basf to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of “Hold”.

Basf Price Performance

Basf stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. Basf has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,287.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

