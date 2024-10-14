UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGRO

Adecoagro Price Performance

NYSE AGRO opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $411.42 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 16.28%. Analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 1,007.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 118,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 107,698 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 155.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 19.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 147,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Adecoagro by 259.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adecoagro

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.