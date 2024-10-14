uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Down 18.3% in September

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

uCloudlink Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 million, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 4.39. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. uCloudlink Group had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that uCloudlink Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.