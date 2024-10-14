Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 117,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,972,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in Union Pacific by 15.6% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $242.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.97 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

